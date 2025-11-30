Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on December 10th

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th.

Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Down 1.1%

CF stock opened at C$11.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.43, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.91. Canaccord Genuity Group has a twelve month low of C$7.45 and a twelve month high of C$12.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.49.

Get Canaccord Genuity Group alerts:

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter. Canaccord Genuity Group had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of C$530.42 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Canaccord Genuity Group will post 0.8618357 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.