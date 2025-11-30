Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.00 (NYSE:ITUB)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0031 per share by the bank on Friday, January 9th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd.

Itau Unibanco has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years. Itau Unibanco has a dividend payout ratio of 3.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Itau Unibanco to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.4%.

Shares of NYSE ITUB opened at $7.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Itau Unibanco has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.86.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

