Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $26.80 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 279.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 168,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,000 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $26,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 9,343 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,632 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.6%

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $167.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $205.95.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 72.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $82,567.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672.85. The trade was a 71.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.87, for a total value of $276,592.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 19,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,041.91. This represents a 7.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 167,791 shares of company stock valued at $27,781,124. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna set a $210.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

