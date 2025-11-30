Railway Pension Investments Ltd Buys 1,200 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 541,980 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $42,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTSH. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 29,843 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 71.8% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. STF Management LP grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% in the second quarter. STF Management LP now owns 7,534 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,714 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.19.

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In related news, CAO John Sunshin Kim sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 36,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,843.40. The trade was a 6.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of CTSH opened at $77.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.60. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a one year low of $65.15 and a one year high of $90.82. The company has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information technology service provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 10.20%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.220-5.260 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.77%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

