B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Declares $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 2nd, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd.

B2Gold Price Performance

BTO opened at C$6.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.61. B2Gold has a 1 year low of C$3.16 and a 1 year high of C$8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. B2Gold had a negative net margin of 38.20% and a negative return on equity of 20.27%. The company had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.5596659 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp is an international, low-cost, senior gold mining company. It has three operating open-pit gold mines in Mali, Namibia, and the Philippines and numerous exploration projects across four continents. Other significant assets include the Gramalote and Kiaka gold projects. The company focuses on acquiring and developing interests in mineral properties with a primary focus on gold deposits as gold production forms all its revenue.

Featured Articles

