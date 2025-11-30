Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 190,900 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $11,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 21.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,630,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,471,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,562 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,107,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth $85,075,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 740.4% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 591,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,664,000 after purchasing an additional 521,283 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 38,589.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 451,891 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,444,000 after purchasing an additional 450,723 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $180.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.26. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.07 and a 1-year high of $219.98.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 14.54%.The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Williams-Sonoma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 12,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.07, for a total value of $2,201,992.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 846,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,353,071.89. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 17,500 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total transaction of $3,563,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 98,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,066,816. This trade represents a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,153 shares of company stock valued at $28,287,440. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

