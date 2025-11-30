Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 4,649,003 Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Norges Bank bought a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,649,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $527,243,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $347,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA stock opened at $157.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.85. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $80.06 and a 52 week high of $192.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BABA has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday, August 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BABA

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.