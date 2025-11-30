Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 4,649,003 Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Norges Bank bought a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,649,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $527,243,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $347,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of BABA stock opened at $157.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.85. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $80.06 and a 52 week high of $192.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.19.
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
