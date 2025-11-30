Kellanova $K Holdings Lifted by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $8,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in K. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Kellanova by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 84,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 12.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 115.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Kellanova in the first quarter worth about $1,117,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Kellanova Price Performance

NYSE K opened at $83.81 on Friday. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $83.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 10.56%.The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

K has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kellanova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Kellanova from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on K

About Kellanova

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.