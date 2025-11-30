Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 1,567 Shares of NVR, Inc. $NVR

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,926 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in NVR were worth $14,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 201.6% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of NVR by 39.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 60.3% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 10,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,334,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 86.5% in the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter worth $724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVR

In other news, Director Michael J. Devito bought 14 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7,068.05 per share, with a total value of $98,952.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14 shares in the company, valued at $98,952.70. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on NVR. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NVR from $8,150.00 to $8,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on NVR from $9,100.00 to $9,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,366.67.

NVR Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE NVR opened at $7,507.29 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6,562.85 and a twelve month high of $9,280.15. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7,558.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7,628.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 5.79.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $112.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $107.88 by $4.45. NVR had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 14.00%.The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $130.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current year.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

