Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $9.74 Million Stock Position in MSCI Inc $MSCI

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58,700 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in MSCI were worth $9,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steph & Co. bought a new position in MSCI in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Banque Transatlantique SA lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 355.6% in the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 2,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 97 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSCI has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $588.00 to $611.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings downgraded MSCI from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on MSCI from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on MSCI from $533.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $655.90.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In related news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.42, for a total value of $348,454.08. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 15,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,904,006.90. This represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $560.60 on Friday. MSCI Inc has a 52 week low of $486.73 and a 52 week high of $642.45. The firm has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $562.25 and its 200-day moving average is $563.52.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $793.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.87 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 110.94% and a net margin of 40.03%.MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.63%.

MSCI declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About MSCI

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.