Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Greif, Inc. $GEF

Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Greif in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Greif during the second quarter worth about $315,000. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in Greif in the second quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Greif by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Greif Stock Performance

Shares of GEF stock opened at $65.63 on Friday. Greif, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.23 and a 12-month high of $72.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.22. Greif had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 3.52%.The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

GEF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Greif from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Greif in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Greif from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Greif from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Greif from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gary R. Martz sold 5,000 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 28,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,699,488. The trade was a 15.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer sold 33,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $2,016,842.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 66,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,981,493.08. The trade was a 33.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 32,293 shares of company stock valued at $2,145,733 and have sold 53,851 shares valued at $3,227,003. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

