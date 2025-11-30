3,761 Shares in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD Bought by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 64.4% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.8% in the second quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co now owns 4,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 103,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $3,334,357.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 92,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,599.61. The trade was a 52.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 177,357 shares of company stock worth $5,714,857. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on DD. Citigroup increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $38.90 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.88.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $39.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.08. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $41.23.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -43.48%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

