Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 13,558 Shares of NOV Inc. $NOV

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,251 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 13,558 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 9.6% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NOV by 1.1% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 107,317 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in NOV by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,937 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in NOV by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 48,413 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NOV stock opened at $15.36 on Friday. NOV Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $16.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.25.

NOV Dividend Announcement

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.13). NOV had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 4.36%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. NOV’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christian S. Kendall bought 70,000 shares of NOV stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.46 per share, with a total value of $1,012,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 85,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,822.54. The trade was a 438.90% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NOV from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of NOV from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NOV from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on NOV from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NOV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.54.

Get Our Latest Report on NOV

NOV Profile

(Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.