Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 4,918 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $10,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 7,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $38,317.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,389.28. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $171,937.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,167,375. The trade was a 3.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,249 shares of company stock worth $231,358. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $224.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $257.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.27.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $194.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $55.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.14. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $162.29 and a 52-week high of $251.99.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 16.23%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.04%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

