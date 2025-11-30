IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 42.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $12,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. STF Management LP boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $753.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $666.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $605.72. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.14 and a 52 week high of $769.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 24.41%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.810-13.010 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday. Leerink Partners set a $785.00 price target on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $830.00 price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $700.00 target price (up previously from $510.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $730.50.

In related news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 9,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.34, for a total value of $6,628,979.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,874,937.66. This trade represents a 30.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

