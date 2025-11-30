Spotify Technology $SPOT Shares Purchased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 156.3% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Stock Up 1.1%

SPOT opened at $599.11 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $443.21 and a 52 week high of $785.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $657.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $682.18. The firm has a market cap of $123.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $1.96. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Spotify Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

SPOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Phillip Securities upgraded Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $715.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $640.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $800.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $758.86.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

