Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Acuity, Inc. $AYI

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Acuity were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity in the first quarter valued at about $379,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acuity by 20.7% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 28,533 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acuity in the 2nd quarter worth about $407,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Acuity by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Acuity by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 542,715 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $142,907,000 after buying an additional 60,784 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AYI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Acuity from $312.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acuity in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Acuity from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Acuity from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Acuity from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.17.

Acuity Stock Performance

Shares of AYI opened at $366.42 on Friday. Acuity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.81 and a 1 year high of $375.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $356.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.62.

Acuity (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 1st. The electronics maker reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.36. Acuity had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 9.13%.The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Acuity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.000-20.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acuity, Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current year.

Acuity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th. Acuity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acuity

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 4,687 shares of Acuity stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.01, for a total value of $1,724,862.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,880,665.45. This trade represents a 30.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Acuity Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

