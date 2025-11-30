Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $33,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 425.9% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 143.9% during the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $191.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $228.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.47. The firm has a market cap of $121.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 38.11% and a net margin of 15.07%.The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Honeywell International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $253.00 in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.38.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

