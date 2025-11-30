Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $1.67 Million in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTE. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 141.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the second quarter worth $34,000. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 126.1% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 49.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

TTE stock opened at $65.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.49. The company has a market cap of $157.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.50. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $52.78 and a 1 year high of $65.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $87.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.66 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital set a $73.00 target price on TotalEnergies in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Dbs Bank lowered TotalEnergies from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.96.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

