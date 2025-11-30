Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $1.67 Million in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTE. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 141.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the second quarter worth $34,000. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 126.1% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 49.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TotalEnergies Stock Performance
TTE stock opened at $65.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.49. The company has a market cap of $157.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.50. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $52.78 and a 1 year high of $65.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital set a $73.00 target price on TotalEnergies in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Dbs Bank lowered TotalEnergies from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.96.
Check Out Our Latest Report on TTE
About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TotalEnergies
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Meta Platforms May Ditch NVIDIA Chips—Here’s Why Investors Care
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- SoFi Technologies: From Fintech Speculation to Profit Engine
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Gold to $5,000? What Bank of America and UBS Have to Say
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.