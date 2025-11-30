Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMB. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 237.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kimberly-Clark Price Performance
KMB opened at $109.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.74. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 12-month low of $99.22 and a 12-month high of $150.45. The firm has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61.
Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.28%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $149.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $132.00 price objective on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.91.
Kimberly-Clark Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
