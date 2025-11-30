Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.6% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 24,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.6% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 11,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $157.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.33. The company has a market cap of $89.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a one year low of $142.29 and a one year high of $189.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.92%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays set a $183.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Intercontinental Exchange to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $202.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $199.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Intercontinental Exchange

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 939 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.04, for a total transaction of $161,545.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 16,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,859,992.96. This trade represents a 5.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.52, for a total value of $269,960.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 44,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,743,214.24. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,944 shares of company stock worth $26,338,174. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.