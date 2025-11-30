Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Position in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,927 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,973 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $70,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at $41,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 36 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 477.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

MTD stock opened at $1,476.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,368.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,273.86. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $946.69 and a 12-month high of $1,525.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.41.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $11.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.62 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.36 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 476.07% and a net margin of 21.46%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.21 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 12.680-12.880 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 42.050-42.250 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.00, for a total transaction of $1,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,990,168. This represents a 15.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,433.57, for a total transaction of $679,512.18. Following the sale, the director directly owned 311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,840.27. The trade was a 60.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 19,565 shares of company stock worth $28,683,737 in the last three months. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,275.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,406.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

