14,746 Shares in Brown & Brown, Inc. $BRO Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BRO. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $899,139,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 16.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,625,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,949,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124,203 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth $171,163,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 16.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,369,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,624,000 after buying an additional 1,050,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at $72,895,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $92.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Brown & Brown from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.69.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $81.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.17 and a 1-year high of $125.68.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.76%.

Brown & Brown Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.