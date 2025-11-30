Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $103,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% during the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the second quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% in the second quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.1% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $405.00 price target on Sherwin-Williams and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho set a $400.00 target price on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $410.00 target price on Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $392.00 price objective (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.87.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE SHW opened at $343.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $338.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $308.84 and a 52 week high of $398.77. The company has a market capitalization of $85.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.75% and a net margin of 11.05%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.37 EPS. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.250-11.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.83%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

