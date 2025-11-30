Casey’s General Stores, Inc. $CASY Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,702 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $35,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 255,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,966,000 after buying an additional 76,673 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 157.2% in the second quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 8,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $338,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 708,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Chad Michael Frazell sold 3,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.40, for a total transaction of $1,936,679.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,312.20. This trade represents a 30.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 0.1%

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $570.76 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.08 and a 1-year high of $573.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $547.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $517.76.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 8th. The company reported $5.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.75. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 3.54%.The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 14.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CASY. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Zacks Research cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $564.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Casey’s General Stores

About Casey’s General Stores

(Free Report)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.