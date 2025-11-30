Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 39,380 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF $VTWO

Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 314,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,380 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $27,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 54.3% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 35.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $100.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.55. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $102.16.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.3428 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

