Leslie Global Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Leslie Global Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 419,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,920 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 16.3% of Leslie Global Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Leslie Global Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,140,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,590,000 after purchasing an additional 319,951 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,074,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,308,000 after buying an additional 15,489,573 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,394,006,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,237,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,806,000 after buying an additional 773,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,884,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,308 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $80.39 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $81.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.26.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

