The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 565,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,756 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $194,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 95.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 78,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,832,000 after acquiring an additional 38,228 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 11,828 shares during the period. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.1%

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $343.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $338.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.78. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $308.84 and a 52 week high of $398.77.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 66.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.37 EPS. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.250-11.450 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $410.00 target price on Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.87.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.