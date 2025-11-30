iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP Shares Bought by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 209,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,349 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $29,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $429,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $138.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $99.85 and a twelve month high of $145.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.61 and a 200 day moving average of $139.32.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

