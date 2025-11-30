Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF $FREL Shares Acquired by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,221,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,081 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $33,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:FREL opened at $27.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.38. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52 week low of $23.35 and a 52 week high of $29.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.