Leslie Global Wealth LLC Has $472,000 Position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF $JMUB

Leslie Global Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB) by 10.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,305 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Leslie Global Wealth LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JMUB. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optima Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Optima Capital LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JMUB stock opened at $50.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.21. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $47.95 and a 12-month high of $51.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were issued a $0.1214 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 21st.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

