Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK Shares Acquired by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 1,557.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 105,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,941 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $38,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 74,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,179,000 after purchasing an additional 45,667 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $77,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 56,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,667,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 833.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maridea Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 45.3% in the second quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4%

MGK opened at $414.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $262.65 and a twelve month high of $426.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $407.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $383.20.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

