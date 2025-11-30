Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stock Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,317,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,124,238 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Intel were worth $186,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $1,579,378,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 385,903,735 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,644,244,000 after buying an additional 8,513,298 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 319.4% during the first quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 71,425 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 54,395 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Management bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,593,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $40.68 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $42.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,071.57 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.38.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.37%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. New Street Research upped their price target on Intel from $23.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 24th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Intel from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $34.84.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

