Lido Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF $IWS

Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 343,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,899 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $45,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,056,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,208,000 after purchasing an additional 736,389 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,393,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,338,000 after buying an additional 11,380 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,257,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,368,000 after buying an additional 109,126 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $151,753,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 976,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

IWS stock opened at $141.52 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.85 and a fifty-two week high of $141.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.53. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

