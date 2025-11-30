Lido Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $58,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $752.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $111.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $757.53 and its 200 day moving average is $699.27. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $451.00 and a 52 week high of $806.99.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.