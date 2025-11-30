Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 602,351 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCU

Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,765,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602,351 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $79,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 142,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 23,974 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 84,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 25,178 shares during the last quarter. Farnam Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.8% in the second quarter. Farnam Financial LLC now owns 161,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 43,348 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,583.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 154,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaye Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Kaye Capital Management now owns 346,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 16,654 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSCU opened at $16.95 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $16.17 and a 12 month high of $17.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.81.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th were issued a $0.0641 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

