Leuthold Group LLC Makes New $4.13 Million Investment in U.S. Bancorp $USB

Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 91,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stablepoint Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 32,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 14.5% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,644,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,650,000 after buying an additional 192,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 244,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,050,000 after acquiring an additional 28,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 17th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.45.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE USB opened at $49.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $53.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.50. The company has a market capitalization of $76.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 16.89%.The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 26,909 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $1,260,955.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 226,375 shares in the company, valued at $10,607,932.50. The trade was a 10.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andrew Cecere sold 140,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $6,508,221.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,360,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,041,584.76. This represents a 9.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.