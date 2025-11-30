The Allstate Corporation $ALL Position Trimmed by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC decreased its holdings in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 197.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 103.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter valued at $22,405,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other news, insider Suren Gupta sold 21,871 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total transaction of $4,706,857.91. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 100,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,660,025.66. The trade was a 17.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,271 shares of company stock worth $5,222,986. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allstate Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of ALL opened at $213.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $204.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35. The Allstate Corporation has a 12-month low of $176.00 and a 12-month high of $215.89.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $11.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $5.69. The company had revenue of $17.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 8.79%.Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Allstate from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Evercore ISI set a $233.00 price target on shares of Allstate and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Allstate from $254.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Allstate from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.92.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

