Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF $FHLC Shares Purchased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,895,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,004 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Lido Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $121,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 58.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 567,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,763,000 after acquiring an additional 49,471 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

FHLC stock opened at $75.85 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1 year low of $60.35 and a 1 year high of $76.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.17.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

