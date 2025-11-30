Lido Advisors LLC Has $105.57 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF $IWV

Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 300,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $105,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. XY Planning Network Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. now owns 8,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 508.6% during the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 35,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,325,000 after acquiring an additional 29,796 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 398.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $388.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $380.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.54. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $273.60 and a 52-week high of $391.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

