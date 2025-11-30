Leuthold Group LLC Has $3.09 Million Stock Holdings in ADT Inc. $ADT

Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 672.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 365,317 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after purchasing an additional 318,048 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in ADT were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADT. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in ADT by 69.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of ADT by 80.9% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ADT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in ADT by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,200 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in ADT during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADT Trading Up 1.2%

ADT opened at $8.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.47. ADT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $8.94. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

ADT Announces Dividend

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The security and automation business reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. ADT had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 12.52%.The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADT. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ADT in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of ADT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

