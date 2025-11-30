Leuthold Group LLC Sells 1,914 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. $PAAS

Leuthold Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PAAS. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,090,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,978,000 after purchasing an additional 359,496 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at about $155,281,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 2.2% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 41,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 53.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 7.6% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 215,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 15,267 shares during the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PAAS shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Pan American Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Pan American Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Pan American Silver stock opened at $45.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.63. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $45.97.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $854.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.76 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 16.80%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

