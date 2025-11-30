CSG Systems International, Inc. $CSGS Shares Purchased by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,465,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,624,000 after buying an additional 82,344 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 18.9% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,357,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,075,000 after acquiring an additional 216,128 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 30,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the 1st quarter worth $1,886,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Capmk cut shares of CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. William Blair cut CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of CSG Systems International to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.81.

CSG Systems International Stock Performance

CSG Systems International stock opened at $78.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.44. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.23 and a 52 week high of $79.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 40.48% and a net margin of 6.78%.The company had revenue of $303.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.76 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CSG Systems International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is 43.39%.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

