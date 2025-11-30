Lido Advisors LLC Has $320.11 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,638,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,971 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 1.2% of Lido Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $320,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $212.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.68 and a 200 day moving average of $200.60. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $165.45 and a 1-year high of $212.54.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

