Leuthold Group LLC Has $3.38 Million Stock Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. $MDU

Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,553 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 71,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 27,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $21.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.63. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.04 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. MDU Resources Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.900-0.950 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MDU Resources Group

In related news, CFO Jason L. Vollmer purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.07 per share, with a total value of $80,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 344,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,536,886.36. This represents a 1.47% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of MDU Resources Group to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen started coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MDU Resources Group

About MDU Resources Group

(Free Report)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.