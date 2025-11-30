Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG is Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s 7th Largest Position

Railway Pension Investments Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,100 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy comprises about 1.6% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $116,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 138.6% during the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC now owns 7,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 179,415 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,691,000 after purchasing an additional 14,347 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,774 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,800,000 after purchasing an additional 10,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $957,425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on LNG. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $261.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director W Benjamin Moreland bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $208.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,041,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,216.32. The trade was a 102.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:LNG opened at $209.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.70 and a twelve month high of $257.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.36.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $2.00. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.37%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

