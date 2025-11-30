Chevron Corporation $CVX Holdings Cut by Leslie Global Wealth LLC

Leslie Global Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 21.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Leslie Global Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Chevron by 420.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 85.9% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in Chevron by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 29,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Helium Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Helium Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $41,456,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,128,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,052,783.75. The trade was a 19.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down from $170.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chevron from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.58.

Chevron Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:CVX opened at $151.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $48.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.20%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

