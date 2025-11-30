Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $63.34 Million Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $63,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,627,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,853,714,000 after buying an additional 238,895 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,306,289,000 after purchasing an additional 23,418 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 10.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 822,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,403,000 after buying an additional 75,644 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at approximately $536,916,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 416,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,975,000 after buying an additional 6,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of GWW stock opened at $948.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.17. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $893.99 and a 52-week high of $1,215.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $953.35 and its 200 day moving average is $1,004.22.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $10.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 49.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 39.000-39.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $2.26 dividend. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GWW has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,035.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,150.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $975.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $1,009.43.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In related news, SVP Jonny M. Leroy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $992.86, for a total transaction of $496,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 1,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,758,355.06. This trade represents a 22.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

