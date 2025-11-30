Railway Pension Investments Ltd Decreases Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Railway Pension Investments Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 451,406 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 76,700 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises approximately 1.3% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $92,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6,400.0% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $236.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, New Street Research increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $1,020,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 96,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,629,805.65. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.97, for a total value of $153,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 47,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,449,674.85. This represents a 1.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,215,130 shares of company stock valued at $249,031,488. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of PANW stock opened at $190.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.25. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.15 and a 52 week high of $223.61. The stock has a market cap of $132.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.45, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The network technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 11.69%.The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.