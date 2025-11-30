Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) & Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Financial Analysis

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) and Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Clearwater Analytics and Domo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearwater Analytics 0 2 9 0 2.82 Domo 1 3 5 1 2.60

Clearwater Analytics currently has a consensus price target of $29.56, suggesting a potential upside of 33.98%. Domo has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.41%. Given Domo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Domo is more favorable than Clearwater Analytics.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Clearwater Analytics has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Domo has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Clearwater Analytics and Domo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearwater Analytics 61.28% 2.77% 2.01% Domo -24.32% N/A -32.99%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.1% of Clearwater Analytics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.6% of Domo shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Clearwater Analytics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of Domo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Clearwater Analytics and Domo”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearwater Analytics $451.80 million 14.29 $424.38 million $1.53 14.42 Domo $318.36 million 1.48 -$81.93 million ($1.94) -5.90

Clearwater Analytics has higher revenue and earnings than Domo. Domo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clearwater Analytics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Clearwater Analytics beats Domo on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally. It offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions. The company’s Clearwater Prism SaaS-based data and reporting platform for investment data delivers a range of product modules, including Prism reporting and statements, Prism connectors, Prism data ops, and Prism managed services. It also provides Clearwater JUMP that provides a modular front, middle and back office solution to investment managers, private banks, and insurer, as well as portfolio management and order management, unit-linked funds, tri-partite templates, and full trade life cycle solutions. In addition, the company offers Clearwater LPx, a full-service solution for private funds that delivers complete, timely, accurate, and consumable data for limited partnerships; and Clearwater MLx, a comprehensive mortgage loan investment solution that provides investors to drive growth and make informed decisions, oversight, and reporting capabilities for mortgage loan investments, as well as enhances risk reporting, servicer tracking, oversight, and accounting capabilities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

About Domo

Domo, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones. The company was formerly known as Domo Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Domo, Inc. in December 2011. Domo, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.

